FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0334 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One FlypMe token can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 22% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $589,215.88 and approximately $8,875.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00783565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00027772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.