Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $49.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 216,519 shares of company stock worth $8,414,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,642. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.