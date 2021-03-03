Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

