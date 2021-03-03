Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the January 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortem Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027. Fortem Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Fortem Resources alerts:

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortem Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortem Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.