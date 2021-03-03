Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSUGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of FSUGY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

