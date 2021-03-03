Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to announce sales of $45.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.11 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $42.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $189.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $192.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.48 million, with estimates ranging from $204.11 million to $212.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

