Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Sells $70,558,600.00 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00.

FCX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 18,526,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,780,928. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -388.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.