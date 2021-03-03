Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €68.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.85 ($82.18).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR FME opened at €58.40 ($68.71) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.61.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.