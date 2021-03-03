FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRMO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. FRMO has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

