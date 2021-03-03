FS KKR Capital Corp. II Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

FSKR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,636. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

