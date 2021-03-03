FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, reports. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,368,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

