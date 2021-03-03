fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.76 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $7.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,621,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,480,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.