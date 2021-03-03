Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fujitsu stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. 21,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

