Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $681,838.33

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $681,838.33 and approximately $3.96 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.71 or 0.00482828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00079517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $246.61 or 0.00482627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,193,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,164 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.