FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Clarus Securities

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$387.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$8.59 and a 52 week high of C$24.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.35%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

