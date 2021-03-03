FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.75. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Shares of RY stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,481,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

