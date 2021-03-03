FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.45.

Shares of CWB opened at C$33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.19.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

