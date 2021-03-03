FY2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $24.98 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

