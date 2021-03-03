FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) Raised by Cormark

Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) (TSE:PRU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (PRU.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

TSE PRU opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11. Perseus Mining Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

