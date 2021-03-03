FY2021 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Lowered by Analyst

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE BFS opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $840.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $45.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.