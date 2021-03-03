FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superdry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

SEPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Superdry presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

