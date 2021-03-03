FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Capreit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

