FY2023 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $4.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

