FY2025 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $66.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

