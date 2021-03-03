FY2025 EPS Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) Reduced by Analyst (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $11.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.61.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of GBR stock traded down C$0.43 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,076. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$19.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$801.99 million and a P/E ratio of -270.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.91.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

