Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 385.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAIA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,619. The company has a market cap of $206.22 million, a PE ratio of -71.46, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

