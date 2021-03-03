Galapagos’ (GLPG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.62.

GLPG stock opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $233.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galapagos by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

