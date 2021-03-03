Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508. Galecto has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

