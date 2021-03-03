GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the January 28th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 705,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,062. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 281,583 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares during the period.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

