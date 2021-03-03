Game Creek Capital LP Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises 2.0% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after buying an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after buying an additional 277,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. 15,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.