Game Creek Capital LP Sells 12,750 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 41.3% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 959,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 103,553 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 14,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

