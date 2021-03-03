Garlicoin One Day Volume Reaches $184.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $934,212.51 and approximately $184.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 62,390,806 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

