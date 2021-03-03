Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Financial Comparison

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Tenneco alerts:

This table compares Tenneco and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco -13.32% -24.05% -1.22% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Risk and Volatility

Tenneco has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenneco and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 1 3 0 0 1.75 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenneco presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.50%. Given Tenneco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenneco and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $17.45 billion 0.04 -$334.00 million $3.22 3.57 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $3.86 1.71

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenneco. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenneco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Tenneco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.