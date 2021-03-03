GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a report released on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.