Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 5.1%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $349.33 and last traded at $346.25. 809,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 801,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.27 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,036,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $3,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

