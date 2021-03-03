General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Raises Dividend to $1.19 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years.

GD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.52. 20,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.53. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

