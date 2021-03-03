General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 1,630,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,162,641. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

