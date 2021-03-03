General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $321.32 million, a PE ratio of 177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,901 shares of company stock worth $693,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

