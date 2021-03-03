Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at SVB Leerink

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

GMAB stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

