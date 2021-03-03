Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 557.0% from the January 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.1 days.

Shares of GNMSF traded down $16.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.28. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.83. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $159.45 and a 12 month high of $456.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.57 and a 200 day moving average of $382.94.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

