Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.58

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $108.38, with a volume of 12018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,457,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

