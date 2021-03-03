GET Protocol (GET) Trading 60.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $17.64 million and approximately $320,322.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00789362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00027942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

