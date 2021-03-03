Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.11% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

