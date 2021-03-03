Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Short Interest Down 69.0% in February

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the January 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LNGR traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,859. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

