GlobalData Plc (DATA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DATA opened at GBX 1,230 ($16.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 143.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,444. GlobalData has a 1 year low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86).

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £11,000,000 ($14,371,570.42). Also, insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total value of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04).

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

