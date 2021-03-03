GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLYC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

