GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,548 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of GMS worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter worth $139,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

