GoByte Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $777.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 103.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. GoByte has a market capitalization of $615,112.95 and approximately $777.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007501 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,458,918 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

