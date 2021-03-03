Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

GOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Gogo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gogo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gogo by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

