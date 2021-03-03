GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 161,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

